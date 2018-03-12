South Central Ohio gas prices level off

After an 11 cent increase last week, gas prices in South Central Ohio are steady this week at $2.427 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

The Great Lakes and Central states saw the most volatility with gas prices increasing in some states and decreasing in others (Ohio, +4 cents).

After last week’s substantial 1.7 million barrel build, gas inventories added 880,000 barrels this week according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA). Total inventories sit at 61 million. The last time the region reached or was above 61 million barrels was in 2016, according to the EIA.

It was reported that PBF Energy’s 188,000-b/d refinery in Toledo, Ohio, shut its hydrocracker for planned maintenance last week. A hydrocracker breaks up oil into a variety of byproducts, including gasoline. This could affect regional inventory levels through April, which is when the refinery expects to complete maintenance.

Today’s average prices: South Central Ohio Average $2.427

Average price during the week of March 5, 2018 $2.429

Average price during the week of March 13, 2017 $2.168

Here is the price per gallon of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$2.506 Athens

$2.417 Chillicothe

$2.352 Columbiana

$2.340 East Liverpool

$2.399 Gallipolis

$2.360 Hillsboro

$2.299 Ironton

$2.515 Jackson

$2.533 Logan

$2.342 Marietta

$2.305 Portsmouth

$2.543 Steubenville

$2.528 Washington Court House

$2.533 Waverly

On the National Front

At $2.53, the national gas price average has held steady for nine days. Factors contributing to the flat price include increased gasoline production that has kept pace with higher than usual demand this winter. The latest EIA report shows that demand increased week-over-week, registering at 9.2 b/d – the highest gasoline demand level seen this year.

At the close of Friday’s formal trading session on the NYMEX, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) increased $1.92 to settle at $62.04. Earlier in the week, after EIA’s weekly report noted that crude oil inventories increased by 2.4 million barrels last week, WTI prices took a hit. Crude prices rebounded toward the weekend because of a strong rally alongside the stock market. The price of crude has the potential to slide this week amid the fact that U.S. crude production continues to boom.

Motorists can find current gas prices at GasPrices.AAA.com.

AAA East Central is a not-for-profit association with 81 local offices in Kentucky, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia serving 2.7 million members. News releases are available at news.eastcentral.aaa.com. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook.