Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

March 11

Shaun A. Honesty, 36, 1105 Washington Ave., OVI, OVI refusal, no rear illumination, CCW (first-degree misdemeanor), unsafe vehicle.

Mark L. Heckert, 52, 2031 Heritage Drive, expired registration.

Male, 17, Washington C.H., speed, seat belt violation.

William H. Coates, 49, Wilmington, improper backing, leaving scene of accident.

Male, 17, Washington C.H., criminal damaging, criminal mischief.

Steven A. Walker, Jr., 18, 734 John St., receiving stolen property, possession of marijuana.

Emily R. Hakes, 19, at large in Washington C.H., receiving stolen property.

Amber S. Reyes, 36, 915 N. North St., receiving stolen property.

Robert S. Gorman, 51, Greenfield, no operator’s license, stop sign violation.

March 10

Michael S. Wagner, 35, 1810 Beacon St., bench warrant FTP.

Christopher Emrich, 56, London, expired registration.

Daniel G. Speakman, 23, New Holland, turning at intersection, no operator’s license, fictitious registration.

Joshua A. Merriman, 38, 7055 Prairie Road, expired registration.

March 9

Austin A. Morris, 21, Bloomingburg, resisting arrest, obstructing official business, weapons under disability.

Joshua M. Sanderson, 22, 1809 Columbus Ave., Room 225, receiving stolen property (fifth-degree felony), trafficking food stamps (fifth-degree felony), possession of criminal tools.

Jacob C. Chamblin, 21, 810 Gregg St., stop sign violation.

Amy L. Stuckey, 39, 5481 Cross Road, expired registration.

David P. Gregory, 56, 4696 State Route 207, speed.

Tyrone M. Rice, 51, Mt. Sterling, bench warrant – failure to comply.

March 8

Rebecca A. Queen, 52, 317 Peddicord Ave., no operator’s license.

March 7

Dale E. Dummit, Jr., 45, 867 Pin Oak Place, domestic violence.

Miranda Hester, 30, at large, bench warrant – failure to appear.

Sarah Schwalbach, 29, 426 Peddicord Ave., Apt. C, no operator’s license, fictitious tags, bench warrant – failure to appear.

Tasha D. Wilson, 35, 7896 US 22, possession of drug abuse instruments, bench warrant – failure to comply, bench warrant – failure to comply, bench warrant – failure to comply, bench warrant – failure to comply.

James Hayner, 26, 222.5 N. Main St., bench warrant – failure to comply.

March 6

Kevin J. Stinson, 41, Xenia, speed.

John D. Turner, 52, 1400 Grace St., expired registration.

Eric J. Ford, 28, Greenfield, bench warrant – failure to appear.

Molly R. Fenner, 30, Hillsboro, possession of drug abuse instruments (first-degree misdemeanor), possession of drug paraphernalia (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

Tabatha Stanley, 22, Hillsboro, possession of drug abuse instruments (second-degree misdemeanor).

Zacharia L. Saxour, 34, at large, receiving stolen property.

Amanda L. Bennett, 22, 7614 Marchant Latteral Road, disseminating harmful matter (first-degree misdemeanor).

Timothy D. Moore, 35, 912 N. North St., expired registration.