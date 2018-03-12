Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

March 11

Larceny/Receiving Stolen Property: At 6:35 p.m., employees of Walmart reported a theft of merchandise from the store and responding officers found Steven Walker, Emily Hakes and Amber Reyes to be in possession of the stolen merchandise. Charges were filed.

March 8

Theft: At 5:22 a.m., Jerri Upthegrove reported that sometime during the night unknown person(s) entered her unlocked vehicle and removed property.

Theft: At 5:56 a.m., Anthony Maynard reported that sometime during the night unknown person(s) entered his unlocked vehicle and removed property.

Theft: At 11:05 a.m., Dena Rumer reported that sometime during the night unknown person(s) entered her unlocked vehicle and removed property.

Theft: At 3:37 p.m., Jason Gilmore reported that unknown person(s) removed three window air conditioner units from an unsecured shed at the rear of his residence.

March 7

Theft: At 7:01 a.m., Raymond Anderson reported that sometime overnight unknown person(s) removed his unlocked 2000 Jeep Wrangler from the driveway of his residence.

Domestic Violence: At 7:56 a.m., a woman reported that during a verbal dispute with a family or household member, she was physically assaulted. Dale E. Dummitt, Jr. was arrested for the offense.

Possession of Drug Abuse Instruments: At 6:56 p.m. while at a residence in the 800 block of Maple Street, officers made contact with a female who had several warrants for her arrest. The female, identified as Tasha D. Wilson, was arrested for the warrants and during her arrest was found in possession of drug abuse instruments. She was additionally charged.

March 6

Breaking & Entering: At 7:31 a.m., Lisa Boysel reported that unknown person(s) entered an unsecured garage and removed property at a residence in the 300 block of East Market Street.

Burglary: At 4:49 p.m., Melissa Wilson reported that unknown person(s) forced entry into her residence and removed property.