‘Fill the Boot’ for MDA Friday, March 16

Team X-Man, in conjunction with the Washington C.H. Fire Department, will hold a fundraising “Fill the Boot” event to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA).

Organized by Wayne Turner, he and his wife have been working for years to raise money in an attempt to find a cure for muscular dystrophy (MD). Their grandson, Xavier Swiger, an 8-year-old Miami Trace student, has been suffering from MD for several years and Turner said Xavier travels regularly to Children’s Hospital. It was because of him that the family decided to form team “X-Man” to support not only Xavier, but all children suffering from MD.

On Friday, March 16, Team X-Man and members of the Washington Fire Department will open bay one at the Washington Fire Department at 215 E. Market St. from 5 to 9 p.m. to collect donations. These funds, according to Turner, will stay in the area to support those suffering from muscular dystrophy, such as his grandson.

“The first three years of fundraising we raised about $3,500 each year,” Turner said during an interview on Friday. “Last year, thanks to the support from Fayette County, we raised $8,077.19. This year we are hoping to break $10,000.”

Turner said those who wish to donate can drive-through and drop one off without ever leaving their vehicle. Members of the fire department and Team X-Man will be at the event collecting donations no matter the weather. If anyone is unsure of where they are going, Turner said to look out for their vehicle, a yellow Jeep with the Team X-Man logo on it.

“We really appreciate all of the help we have received so far,” Turner said. “This event is a really easy way to donate to our efforts. Additionally, we have been selling paper shamrocks around town that is also raising money for MDA. Anyone can call me at (740) 606-9999 for more information or to make a donation any time of the year. Fayette County has been very good at contributing and we hope they continue to support the team.”

Turner said giveaways are expected to happen during the event, but was unable to share any particular items Friday as he was finalizing details on donations. He said to look for more information on Facebook or in the Record-Herald about the event next week and other events in the coming months to continue to support the MDA.

Xavier Swiger encouraged the community to stop by on Friday, March 16 as Team X-Man and members of the Washington Fire Department will open the Washington Fire Department at 215 E. Market St. from 5 to 9 p.m. to collect donations during the Fill the Boot event. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/03/web1_2018030995164336.jpg Xavier Swiger encouraged the community to stop by on Friday, March 16 as Team X-Man and members of the Washington Fire Department will open the Washington Fire Department at 215 E. Market St. from 5 to 9 p.m. to collect donations during the Fill the Boot event.

