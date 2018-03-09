Merry-go-round deemed hazardous

An old piece of playground equipment at Christman Memorial Park in Washington Court House was removed recently following an audit of the city.

“We have property and loss prevention that comes in and they do an audit with the city,” Ron Sockman, Washington Court House city services director, said. “They check our buildings, they check our equipment, they go to the parks and walk around to check the rides and make sure there is nothing that we need to be looking at to fix which might create a hazard for the citizens.”

A merry-go-round which sat in the center of Christman Park for many years was removed after it was deemed hazardous following the audit. According to Sockman, the inspectors noticed the way the merry-go-round was put together and by today’s standards, it was considered unsafe. Due to the original design of the ride, which incorporated individual plates of metal, there was a gap in the ride which caused pointed edges.

“What we ended up having to do was either remove the ride or take the whole top off and put a whole new plate down,” Sockman said. “We obviously don’t have the ability to do that. For right now we are going to put some grass in the spot because we didn’t have anything budgeted. Newer ones are a lot more developed and a whole lot more expensive to put in there. There was no accidents or anything, just an insurance audit that was completed and listed the merry-go-round as an issue.”

Sockman said in the future the city can address the spot and figure out what could go there to replace the equipment.

For more information contact the City of Washington Court House at (740) 636-2340.

Piece of Christman Park equipment removed for safety reasons