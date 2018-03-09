Posted on by

MTES names January Students of the Month

The Miami Trace Elementary School announced the January Students of the Month for the 3-5 grades. Front row: Gavin Cottrill, Rebecca Deakynne, Elizabeth Webb, Sam Stoughton, Tieryn Ivy, Rhiley Keaton, Peyton Pitzer, Nate Gibbs and Sydnie Fisk. Middle row: Darrien Mason, Sinjin Smith, Bella Shull, Lilly Hamilton, Grant Guess, Will Enochs, Luke Armstrong, Austin Brown, Arianna Jones and Ayden Eakins. Back row: Nevarra Shiltz, Caden Abraham, Evan Colegrove, Karey Blaney, Ethan Pavey, Abreanna Daugherty, Eric Taylor, Jayden Jones and Caitlin Cottrill. Not pictured: Chesney Vance, Leanna Marshall, Jameson Strider, Casey Cottrill, Jakarri Ames and Halleigh McGraw.

The Miami Trace Elementary School announced the January Students of the Month for the K-2 grades. Pictured (L to R): front row: Catelynn Hayes, Ian Songs, Korie Bennett, Aubrey Ferguson, Serenity Kingsolver, Colten Ison, Gabby Davis, Clint Wilt and Santiago Rodriguez Resendiz. Middle row: Aubree Lotspeich, Cori Elliott, Lexi Thompson, Ryan Wilson, Mason Kelley, Hallie Jo Penwell, Bailey Miller, Camden Bennett, Nolan McCoy and Ava Resor. Back row: Baylee Woodrow, Shane Skeeters, Savanna Duncan, Alli Knecht, Molly Whiteside, Brylee Cowman, Natalie Seba Mixtega, Peyton Gautier, Isaac Smith Lopez, Alexues Smith, Preston Thomas and Aubrey Creed.


