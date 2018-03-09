Commission on Aging Lunch & Activities

The lunch menu for the Fayette County Commission on Aging for the week of March 12-16 is as follows:
MONDAY
Shredded chicken taco, corn casserole, Spanish rice, shredded lettuce/diced tomato, fruit
TUESDAY
Vegetable beef soup, pimento cheese sandwich, crackers, tossed salad, fruit
WEDNESDAY
Meatloaf, baked potato, seasoned vegetables, fruit, sugar-free pudding
THURSDAY
Liver & onions, mashed potatoes & gravy, seasoned vegetables, fruit, graham crackers
FRIDAY
Ham loaf, cheesy potatoes, seasoned green beans, fruit, unfrosted cake
The activities for the Commission on Aging for the week of March 12-16 are as follows:
MONDAY
8:30 a.m. Walk With Us
9 a.m. Aerobics
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 Chair Volleyball
TUESDAY
10 a.m. Exercise
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Euchre
2 p.m. Alzheimer’s Support Meeting
WEDNESDAY
8:30 a.m. Walk With Us
9 a.m. Aerobics
10 a.m. Exercise
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball
THURSDAY
10 a.m. Exercise
10:30 p.m. Blood Pressure
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Bingo
FRIDAY
8:30 a.m. Walk With Us
9 a.m. Aerobics
9 a.m. Cardmaking
11:30 a.m. Lunch
