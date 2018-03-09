Easter Bunny coming to Merchants

Merchants National Bank is raising money for local charities by bringing the Easter Bunny to the bank on Friday, March 30 from 3-5 p.m. and Saturday, March 31 from 9 a.m. to noon. Stop by and see the Easter Bunny and take Easter pictures of your little ones. The cost is a donation and all money collected will go to local charities in Fayette County.

