Building a better downtown

Over a dozen downtown business owners met in the Washington C.H. City Administration building Wednesday evening to begin the process of forming, or rather reforming, the Main Street Fayette committee.

Chelsie Baker, economic development director for the City of Washington Court House, opened the meeting by giving a short history of Main Street. The Alliance for a Prosperous Downtown was formed over 20 years ago. APD transitioned into the Main Street Committee and launched the highly successful Scarecrow Festival.

Slowly, the downtown merchants fell off the Main Street Committee but the committee kept forging ahead with not only the Scarecrow Festival, but the popular Chocolate Walk and picked up the well-attended Holiday Parade. As of now, the current Main Street Committee will continue under the new name of Main Street Events Committee.

The Main Street Fayette Committee met to begin the process of restructuring Main Street Fayette so it may be eventually turned over to the local merchants. Tamara Hall, co-owner of Village Homestead, located on Court Street, has agreed to be the president for this new merchant organization.

The members of Main Street Fayette will meet once a month. They will be nominating a vice president, a treasurer and a secretary. They will also look at the by-laws to ensure they meet the needs of this new committee. They will also be starting a Facebook page for all members so information may be distributed not only locally, but to other counties. The Chocolate Walk has already drawn numerous visitors from surrounding counties.

If you have questions about this new merchant committee or ideas for downtown events, contact either Tamara Hall at 614-271-2316 or Chelsie Baker at 740-505-0216.

Main Street Fayette Committee reforms