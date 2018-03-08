Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

March 5

Liberty Brigner, 23, Mt. Sterling, no operator’s license.

Charles E. Pate, 35, at large in Washington C.H., bench warrant – failure to appear, bench warrant – failure to comply.

Dakota L. Current, 19, 809 Washington Ave., bench warrant – failure to comply.

Johnathan J. Fraker, 21, Greenfield, inducing panic.

Mark C. Taylor, 41, 624 Carolyn Road, inducing panic.

Douglas S. Stuckey, 48, 5707 Locust Grove Road, possession of drug abuse instruments (first-degree misdemeanor), possession of drug paraphernalia.

March 4

Dustin R. Brown, 25, Greenfield, no operator’s license.

Jane Throckmorton, 89, 1250 Paddock Loop, failure to yield.

Brett A. Noel, 47, at large in Washington C.H., violation of CPO.

Kristina M. Burns, 31, 422 Grove Ave., disorderly conduct (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

John V. Dilley, Jr., 60, 407 Western Ave., bench warrant – failure to appear.

March 3

Male, 12, Washington C.H., domestic violence.

Maria L. Cassady, 27, Leesburg, inducing panic.

Sarah H. Daniels, 55, 1004 Delaware St., inducing panic.

Richard A. Dossenbach, 36, 1010 Willard St., speed 46/25.

Kyler B. May, 22, 813 E. Temple St., window tint.

Chad E. Terry, 33, 1400 Grace St., no operator’s license.

Daniel J.C. Woodson, 21, 634 Columbus Ave., grand jury indictment from FCSO.

March 2

Jeremiah R. Hall, 29, 610 S. Fayette St., possession of drug abuse instruments.