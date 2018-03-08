Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

March 5

Inducing Panic: At 7:15 p.m., officers responding to a call of a suspicious vehicle located Mark C. Taylor inside the vehicle suffering from an apparent drug overdose. Taylor was provided medical treatment and was charged with inducing panic.

Inducing Panic: At 7:37 p.m., officers responding to 605 Fourth St. on a call of a drug overdose located Jonathan J. Fraker suffering from an apparent drug overdose. Fraker was provided medical treatment and was charged with inducing panic.

Possession of Drug Abuse Instruments/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia: At 7:41 p.m. while investigating a call of a drug overdose at 605 Fourth St., an officer found Douglas S. Stuckey to be in possession of a hypodermic needle and other drug paraphernalia. Charges were filed.

March 4

Larceny: At 10:47 a.m., Robin Conger of 616 Delaware St. reported that sometime overnight someone removed the temporary license tag from her vehicle.

Larceny: At 10:57 a.m., the owner of the City Motel reported that someone removed a 32-inch television from room 12 of the motel.

Violation of Protection Order: At 5:24 p.m., Sheena Crawford of 624 E. Temple St. reported that Brett A. Noel was violating a protection order she had against him by being within 500 feet of her residence. Noel was located in the area and charged.