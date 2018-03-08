Humane Society to host ‘Bowser Bash’

The Fayette Regional Humane Society will be hosting a “Bowser Bash.” The event will be held at the Crown Room on Saturday, March 24 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

“The Bowser Bash is always filled with lots of fun,” said Brad Adams, outreach director and humane agent. “It’s an evening of good fun and fellowship while at the same time, raising funds for the homeless, abused and neglected animals that we help in the region.”

D.J. Charlie McCoy will provide the music and The Rusty Keg will be cooking up great appetizers. There will also be raffles and a cash bar available.

“This is a casual dress event, so no need to fancy yourself up. We just want everyone to come out and have fun,” said Adams.

There are a few ways you may RSVP for the event. Visit the humane society’s website at www.fayettehumanesociety.com to get your name on the RSVP list prior to the event, stop by their downtown Adoption Center at 153 S. Main Street – Suite 3 in Washington C.H., or pay at the door. It’s $15 for one person or $15 for two. Seating is limited!

The Fayette Regional Humane Society is a non-profit (501(c)(3), volunteer organization. They receive less than 2 percent of their support from governmental organizations and therefore must rely on donations, grants and fundraising to carry out their mission. The Humane Society is the only organization in Fayette County able to respond to calls about abused, neglected and injured domestic animals, 24 hours per day, seven days per week.

To learn more about the Fayette Regional Humane Society, please visit its website at www.fayettehumanesociety.com