18-year-old suffers alleged accidental, self-inflicted gunshot wound

An 18-year-old Washington C.H. resident was flown by medical helicopter to a Columbus-area trauma center Wednesday due to an apparent accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound to the right leg, according to authorities.

At 11:48 a.m. Wednesday, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) received a call from an individual at Speedway, 11584 Allen Road Northwest, reporting that a person was shot inside of a vehicle in the Speedway parking lot, according to Sheriff Vernon Stanforth. FCSO deputies and Fayette County EMS personnel were dispatched along with members of the FCSO Detective Bureau.

When they arrived, a male was located inside an SUV with a gunshot wound to his right leg. The male was identified as James E. Riley II, according to Stanforth.

EMS personnel treated Riley at the scene and he was transported to the Med-Flight 9 Base on State Route 435. He was then flown by Med-Flight to a trauma center for further treatment. His injury is not believed to be life-threatening, according to Stanforth.

Detectives conducted crime scene processing of the SUV and secured the firearm. The FCSO is continuing its investigation of the shooting, Stanforth said.

By Ryan Carter rcarter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Ryan Carter at 740-313-0352 or on Twitter @rywica

