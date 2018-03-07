Two injured during 2-vehicle crash

Two Washington C.H. residents were injured early Wednesday morning during a two-vehicle accident on US 62 Northeast near the intersection of Dickey Road.

At approximately 6:07 a.m., a 2017 Nissan Sentra, driven by Cory Coburn, 24, was heading southwest on US 62 and reportedly went left of center into the path of a 2012 Chrysler 300, driven by Jaime D. Merritt, 25. The vehicles collided head-on before coming to rest, according to Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth.

Coburn and Merritt were both transported by Fayette County EMS to Fayette County Memorial Hospital for medical treatment. Both vehicles sustained heavy damage and were towed from the scene.

According to Stanforth, Coburn was cited for going left of center and a seat belt violation.

A portion of US 62 between State Route 38 and Bloomingburg-New Holland Road was closed for nearly an hour during the crash investigation and the removal of the vehicles. Traffic was diverted by first responders during that time.

Responding and assisting at the scene were members of the Sheriff’s Rescue Unit and the Washington Fire Department.

Reach Ryan Carter at 740-313-0352 or on Twitter @rywica

