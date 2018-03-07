Community Grief Workshop to be held

Fayette County AmVets and Hospice of Fayette County are once again teaming up to provide a Community Grief Workshop.

Unresolved grief can be an underlying cause for depression, eating disorders or sleeping problems. Understanding how grief works can help make the journey a bit easier to navigate. Knowing how to avoid pitfalls can also help make the journey easier. The workshop will offer information on how to deal with grief in private and in public.

The Grief Workshop will be held from 7-9 p.m. on Tuesday, March 13, in the conference room of Hospice of Fayette County, 222 N. Oakland Ave. in Washington C.H. Parking is on the side and in the back.

The workshop is free and open to anyone who is dealing with a loss of any kind. If you would like to reserve a seat, please call Hospice at 740-335-0149.