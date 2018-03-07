Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation appoints officers, new board members

COLUMBUS (OFBF) – Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation recently added six new board members and elected officers of the board, which oversees the charitable, nonprofit organization.

New to the board are Angela Cauley, CEO & co-founder of Coalescence LLC; Rose Vargo McFarland, attorney with the Steely Law Office; Bobby Moser, retired dean of the Ohio State University’s College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences; Annalies Corbin, president and CEO of the PAST Foundation; Jane Scott, president and CEO of the Columbus Metropolitan Club, and Wade Smith, Northwest regional trustee for Ohio Farm Bureau.

They replace outgoing board members: Todd Beckwith of CHS Inc.; Janice Welsheimer, director of educational programs for the Ohio AgriBusiness Association; Dave Rule, Ohio Farm Bureau’s senior director of organization development; Dale Arnold, Ohio Farm Bureau’s director of energy, utility, and local government policy, and Kayla Jones, Ohio Farm Bureau organization director.

The board also elected officers of the 15-member board. Ohio Farm Bureau Trustee Katherine Harrison was named president; Heather Thiltgen, senior vice president of individual and Medicare sales for Medical Mutual, was elected vice president, and Ohio Farm Bureau Treasurer Cy Prettyman was named as the foundation’s treasurer.

Founded in 1985, Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation is a 501(c) (3) charitable, nonprofit organization. The foundation funds programming in four priority areas: cultivating an interest in agriculture, investing in tomorrow’s leaders, driving economic growth and promoting environmental stewardship and conservation.

To learn more or to apply for a scholarship or grant, visit ofbf.org/foundation.