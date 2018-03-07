Genealogical Society to open season with program by Paul LaRue

The Fayette County Genealogical Society closed its 2017 season with the annual holiday dinner on Monday, Dec. 18 at the new home of caterer Jason Gilmore, 114 W. Temple St. in Washington Court House. After a wonderful dinner served by Jason and his staff, the society members enjoyed after-dinner games and the annual ornament exchange.

The Society will open the new season on Monday, March 19 with a program by retired Washington Court House City Schools social studies teacher Paul LaRue. Paul’s program, “Searching for Homer Lawson: Ohio’s African-American World War I Veterans” has the following description: Typically, African American World War I Soldiers are barely mentioned or completely left out when World War I is discussed. Ohio has a rich World War I heritage; including important contributions by African American Soldiers. Join Paul Larue, award winning history teacher (retired) and member of the Ohio World War I Centennial Committee, as he examines Ohio’s African American World War I Soldiers’ service and sacrifice.

Paul LaRue is a retired social studies teacher from the Washington City Schools. During his 30-year career, he was the recipient of numerous state and national teaching awards. Paul is best known for his work getting students out into the community using “hands-on” history. Paul currently serves as a member of the Ohio World I Centennial Committee and National World War I Centennial Committee as a senior education advisor.

This program is quite timely for the Fayette County Genealogical Society as the Society is conducting a search for all World War I veterans of Fayette County and all information that can be found concerning those veterans. Another related project of the society is a book being made of all deceased veterans of Fayette County and stories of those veterans.

Please contact the Society with any of this information. Contacts are Sue Gilmore at suegilmore@yahoo.com, Glenn Rankin at eaglescout303@yahoo.com, or Cathy Massie White at ReunionMassie@yahoo.com.

This Monday’s meeting on March 19 will be at 7 p.m. in the meeting room of the Carnegie Public Library, 127 S. North St., Washington Court House. Please enter through the doors on the Catholic Church side of the library. Paul begins our season of programs this year, which will include a revisit from our DNA expert and a hands-on lesson of tombstone restoration.

If you have any further questions concerning the Society and its membership, contact Cathy Massie White at 740-333-7227 or ReunionMassie@yahoo.com.

Those attending the Fayette County Genealogical Society Holiday Dinner: Seated are Sue Gilmore, Phyllis Rankin, Linda Gossett, Pam Rhoades and Beth Higman. Standing are Glenn Rankin, Sandy Kelly, Chuck Gossett, Sue Raypole, Jane Ford, Cathy White, Jill Roberts, Lauran Perrill, Mary Stolenberg, Peggy Lester, Janet Robinson, Frances Moore and Don Moore.