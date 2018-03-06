Spectrum 2018 coming Thursday

“Spectrum 2018: A tribute to Fayette County First Responders” will be inserted in the Thursday edition of the Record-Herald for subscribers only.

Those who would like additional copies of Spectrum magazine can purchase them for $3 a copy at the Record-Herald office.

Inside this year’s edition, readers will find features on the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Washington C.H. Police Department, Fayette County EMS, BPM Joint Fire District, Concord Green Fire Department, Jefferson Township Fire Department, Wayne Township Fire Department, Washington C.H. Fire & Rescue, the American Red Cross, the Fayette County Emergency Management Agency, and much more.

Also look for stories that feature individual men and women who have courageously responded to major calamities time after time.

Our staff would also like to thank the community for their submissions and thank the many first responders who shared their stories with us.