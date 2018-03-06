Colder temperatures creep back into area

The community could see a few snow days over the next couple weeks as colder temperatures creep back into Fayette County.

According to weather.com, the chilly weather will begin today with a high temperature of 39 and a low of 22 throughout the night. Off and on snow showers are currently expected during the morning and winds will blow up to 22 miles per hour. Cloudy skies are expected during the early evening hours and a few flurries are possible with the winds topping out around 14 miles per hour. Clouds are expected to clear late.

After a slightly colder and clear Thursday, high temperatures are expected between 40 and 47 degrees and low temperatures will remain under 30 for the majority of the next two weeks. Sunday and Monday, according to weather.com, could be the next chance for winter weather.

Current forecasts are expecting morning snow showers to change into rain showers on Sunday by late day. About one inch of snow is expected. As night sets in, rain and snow showers will transition into just snow showers, which are expected to continue overnight but will accumulate less than one inch.

On Monday, the rain and snow showers will continue to be scattered throughout the morning and day time. Winds will reach 15 miles per hour during the day before dropping to around 13 during the night. Snow accumulation is still expected to be less than one inch.

Following the snowy weather, mostly sunny skies will return until Friday, March 16 when the temperatures are expected to reach above 50 degrees and rain showers are expected. The rain is forecasted to continue for about four to five straight days.

