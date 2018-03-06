Fayette County Chamber of Commerce welcomes new president

In her first day as Fayette County Chamber of Commerce president, Julie Bolender visited officials throughout Washington Court House to introduce herself.

Bolender began work at the chamber Monday, officially stepping into the position left vacant by the departure of former chamber president Whitney Gentry. Bolender, who lives in Highland County, has been working in Fayette County for a few years.

According to Bolender and her resume, she previously worked in business development for Courthouse Manor and St. Catherine’s Manor, as director of admissions at Edgewood Manor of Greenfield, as an IT consultant with EpiCenter ERP and as a business solutions coordinator in Yorktown Heights, New York.

“First and foremost, I want to give my thanks to the board for entrusting me with this position,” Bolender said during an interview Tuesday. “I’m looking forward to working with the board and the people of Fayette County. This is a tremendous opportunity for myself and I plan to do my best every day.”

At the chamber of commerce, Bolender’s duties include working closely with Godwin Apaliyah at the OSU Extension Office and Jolinda Van Dyke at Fayette County Travel & Tourism to develop the community in Fayette County, as well as planning various events within the community. Additionally, she will be working with the Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors to further their mission.

Bolender met with Fayette County Commissioners Jack DeWeese and Tony Anderson for the first time Monday as the president, as well as Washington Court House City Manager Joe Denen.

“As the weeks go on I plan to get out and meet our platinum members of the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce, as well as other members and other players within the community,” Bolender said. “I have just really enjoyed working in Fayette County and this position seemed like a great opportunity to dig deeper with those people and those businesses that have made Fayette County what it is.”

Finally, the new president spoke about a few goals she has in mind, including increasing membership for the chamber and strengthening several aspects of Fayette County.

“We want to make the county stronger with our commercial aspect as far as the businesses go,” Bolender said. “We want to make Fayette County a place that folks want to come to work, to raise their families and to live.”

For more information visit the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce at 206 E. Court St. or call (740) 335-0761.

The new president for the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce, Julie Bolender, started work Monday by visiting the county commissioners and Washington Court House City Manager Joe Denen. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/03/web1_20180306_110422.jpg The new president for the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce, Julie Bolender, started work Monday by visiting the county commissioners and Washington Court House City Manager Joe Denen.