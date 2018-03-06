Annual Health Fair set for April 28

Organizers are encouraging the community to save the date for the 28th-annual Community Health Fair and Family Fun Day in Washington C.H., scheduled for Saturday, April 28 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Grace Community Church, at 525 Glenn Ave., will again be the site of this year’s free health fair. The planning committee, made up of representatives from various county health organizations, is working hard to deliver new activities for everyone and according to committee members, this is “an event you don’t want to miss.”

“The Community Health Fair is truly a community effort,” Whitney Gentry, leader of business development with the Fayette County Memorial Hospital, said. “The planning committee consists of representatives from Help me Grow, Fayette Health District, the Fayette County Memorial Hospital, Community Action Commission, as well local hospices and long-term care facilities and citizens who are interested in promoting health. This ties in perfectly with the Community Health Improvement Plan’s (CHIP) vision of working collaboratively to improve community health and wellness by empowering individuals and families through education to achieve the highest quality of life.”

The health fair, as it has in previous years, will include free and reduced price health screenings offered by Fayette County Memorial Hospital, and informational booths from a multitude of non-profit organizations in the community. There will be no shortage of activities for the kids either. The Columbus Zoo will again be making a visit, as will various first responders, the MedFlight helicopter, face painting, bounce houses and more.

In all, over 50 organizations will be there, sharing the services they provide, which link the community to the resources they need for an overall healthy lifestyle.

“There will be organizations offering free developmental screenings and eye tests for kids,” Gentry said. “Free adult screenings include height, weight, blood pressure, body fat, hearing tests, foot care, balance, derma scans, depression and dental screenings. FCMH lab staff will be available to offer reduced cost screenings that include basic metabolic profile, hemoglobin A1C, lipid panel, thyroid (TSH) and PSA prostate screening (for men only). We hope that while people are taking advantage of everything offered at the health fair, they will take a few minutes to give back by participating in the blood drive that will occur there as well.”

For more information, contact Cheryl Royster at the Fayette County Memorial Hospital at 740-335-2945.

The information in this article was provided by Whitney Gentry, leader of business development at the Fayette County Memorial Hospital. Stay with the Record-Herald and Shopper’s Guide for more information as the date approaches.

The 28th-annual Community Health Fair and Family Fun Day is returning Saturday, April 28 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pictured are organizations and residents in attendance at the 2017 Community Health Fair. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/03/web1_20170429_104435.jpg The 28th-annual Community Health Fair and Family Fun Day is returning Saturday, April 28 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pictured are organizations and residents in attendance at the 2017 Community Health Fair.

Organizers encourage community to attend free event

By Martin Graham mgraham@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Martin Graham at (740) 313-0351 or on Twitter @MartiTheNewsGuy

