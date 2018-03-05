FCSO Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals were arrested or cited by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Feb. 27

Wendy Gilpen, 50, Circleville, unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Holden Whaley, 26, Washington C.H., aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs.

Brice Sparks, 29, Logan, failure to control.

Jackie Chord, Jr., 51, Paris Ind., improper turn.

Feb. 26

Richard Smith, 55, Washington C.H., disorderly conduct intoxication.

Matthew Pollock, 28, Jeffersonville, driving under suspension.

Donald Larison, 63, Martinsville, failure to control.

Feb. 25

Female, 17, Washington C.H., failure to yield from stop sign.

Bryan Barton, 32, Washington C.H., disorderly conduct.

Brian Hamm, 47, Sedalia, failure to control.

Feb. 24

Shaun Rodgers, 35, Fairborn, failure to control.

Joshua Sanderson, 22, Jeffersonville, domestic violence (two counts).

Michael Dolinskas, 38, Trenton, OVI, driving under suspension, failure to control, left of center.

Devin Black, 25, Jamestown, failure to control, OVI.

Feb. 23

Dustin Schwalbauch, 28, Washington C.H., probation violation (three counts).

Lelu Reiter, 36, Chicago Ridge, Ill., turning in roadway.

James Aldridge, 54, Washington C.H., stop sign violation.

Male, 17, Bloomingburg, failure to control.

Logan Graham, 20, Bloomingburg, failure to control.

Feb. 22

Dustin Morris, 28, Washington C.H., disorderly by intoxication.

Christopher Petee, 39, London, arson, breaking & entering.

Cody Gabbert, 29, Jeffersonville, aggravated possession of drugs (two counts).

Jose Perez, 37, Miami, Fla., traffic control device.

David Wilson, 34, Mt. Sterling, telephone harassment.

Anthony Blanton, 33, violation of a protection order (four counts).

Heather Winters, 30, Washington C.H., burglary, theft.

Paige Shank, 52, Louisville, Ky., divided highway.

BJ Burns, 27, Washington C.H., failure to yield.

Craig Hitchcock, 33, Killbuck, backing without safety.

John Wilson, 51, Vale, NC, failure to control.

Feb. 21

Douglas Stuckey, 48, Washington C.H., physical control.

Michelle Bunyard, 35, Jeffersonville, robbery.

James Canter, 70, Rising Fawn, Ohio, improper backing.

Feb. 20

Kellie Herron, 40, Jeffersonville, robbery.

Jonathan Sheets, 27, Chillicothe, failure to appear.

Paul Mattox, 41, Bloomingburg, expired operator’s license.

Feb. 19

Malcom Clay, 24, Columbus, failure to control.

Anthony Blanton, 33, Bloomingburg, probation violation.

Guy Cambell, 27, Washington C.H., tampering with evidence.

James Hayner, 26, Washington C.H., possession of drug paraphernalia.

Johnny Conley, 22, Waverly, OVI, driving under suspension, possession of drug abuse instruments.

Anthony Blanton, 33, New Holland, abduction, domestic violence, aggravated menacing.

Howard Tallman, 74, Grove City, failure to yield left turn.

Feb. 18

Ronald Marion, 52, Greenfield, speed, reckless operation.

Female, 17, Xenia, theft.

Megan Six, 29, Columbus, OVI, failure to control.

James Havens, 55, London, disorderly intoxication.

Feb. 17

Jeffrey Miles, 22, Washington C.H., failure to control.

Oleksandr Tereshchenkov, 50, Hollywood, failure to control.

Feb. 16

Charles Pennington, 35, Greenfield, breaking & entering, theft.

Charles King III, 21, Washington C.H., failed to appear for arraignment.

Chelsea Johnson, 22, Washington C.H., receiving stolen property (10 counts), identity fraud, forgery (five counts).

Andrew Johnson, 23, Washington C.H., forgery (five counts), receiving stolen property (11 counts), criminal damaging, identity fraud, theft (four counts).

Donald Johnson, 42, Washington C.H., receiving stolen property (four counts), identity fraud.

Tony Peterman, 28, Washington C.H., theft (two counts), violation of protection order.

Dalton Parrish, 25, Churubusco, failure to control.

Feb. 15

Robert Elkins, 37, Washington C.H., possession of drugs, possession of drug abuse instruments, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jackie Garringer, 38, Washington C.H., OVI.

Brooke Terry, 26, Columbus, failure to yield at stop sign.

Male, 16, Washington C.H., OVI per se, OVI over limit, no operator’s license.

Male, 17, Washington C.H., underage consumption of alcohol.

Feb. 14

Taja Cox, 37, Cincinnati, probation violation.

James Wiley, 53, Circleville, probation violation.

Cody Moore, 36, Washington C.H., possession of drug abuse instruments.

Lindsey Gibson-Rader, 33, Washington C.H., possession of drug abuse instruments.

Brian Hinkley, 34, Washington C.H, possession of drug abuse instruments.

Feb. 13

Elizabeth Gifford, 40, Washington C.H., failure to appear.

Jami Furguson, 29, Washington C.H., aggravated possession of drugs (two counts), probation violation.

David Conn, 61, Lebanon, failure to assure clear distance ahead.

Sherri Mills, 45, Washington C.H., driving under suspension.

James Custer, 79, Powell, right-of-way/left turn.