Kiwanis holds annual Soup Supper

The Washington Kiwanis Club on Saturday held its annual Soup Supper at the Fayette County Senior Citizens Center. The club was assisted by Kiwanis Key Club members from Miami Trace High School. Pictured are, from left, Key Club members junior Jessica Camp, senior Jillian Sollars serving deserts to Washington CH members Glenn and Bonnie Meadows and Daisy Shiltz, at right. Key Club members Kylie Pettit and Devin Howard were also on hand to assist Kiwanis at the annual event.

The Washington Kiwanis Club on Saturday held its annual Soup Supper at the Fayette County Senior Citizens Center. The club was assisted by Kiwanis Key Club members from Miami Trace High School. Pictured at left, cutting a home-made pie for guests Kerri Black and Lorie Black, is sophomore Kylie Pettit along with junior Devin Howard. Key Club members junior Jessica Camp and senior Jillian Sollars were also on hand to assist Kiwanis at the annual event.