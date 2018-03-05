Heating assistance available to eligible households through March 31

The Community Action Commission of Fayette County is operating the Winter Crisis Program, a component of the Home Energy Assistance Program, through March 31.

To be eligible, the household income must not exceed 175 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines (FPG) and must meet one of the following conditions:

The household is threatened with disconnection of its heating source;

The heating service has already been disconnected;

The household needs to establish new service or pay to transfer service;

If the household heats with bulk fuel and has 25 percent or less of full capacity available.

The total household income is calculated on a prior 12-months or last 90-days basis, and is based on household size. For 2017-2018, eligibility levels for 175 percent of the FPG are:

– one person household – $21,105 yearly – $5,276.25 last 13 weeks;

– two person household – $28,420 yearly – $7,105 last 13 weeks;

– three person household – $35,735 yearly – $8,933.75 last 13 weeks;

– four person household – $43,050 yearly – $10,762.50 last 13 weeks;

– five person household – $50,365 yearly – $12,591.25 last 13 weeks;

– six person household – $57,680 yearly – $14,420 last 13 weeks;

– seven person household – $64,995 yearly – $16,248.75 last 13 weeks;

– eight person household – $72,310 yearly – $18,077.50 last 13 weeks.

– Households with more than eight members must add $7,315 to the yearly income or $1,828.75 to the 90 day income for each additional member.

Assistance can be provided once between now and March 31. Assistance is limited to $175 for regulated gas and/or electric service for both fuel types. For households using bulk fuel, maximum benefit is $450 for coal or wood; and $750 for propane, bottled gas, fuel oil or kerosene.

Individuals interested in receiving Winter Crisis Assistance must have a face-to-face interview with the following documents at the local Community Action Agency:

– Picture ID

– Everyone in the household needs birth certificate or social security card

– Documentation of the last 90 days income.

– Most recent electric and /or gas bill or new account numbers

– If household is at 0 income, you will need a signed statement from the person supporting the household including contact information (name, address and phone number). This document should include the amount and frequency of assistance.

Applications are taken at Community Action’s office at 1400 US Route 22 NW, Washington C.H.

Walk-in appointments are available Monday thru Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Evening appointments can be scheduled for customers that cannot make it to the daily walk-in times.

In addition, home visits can be made for clients unable to come to the office. Staff will also be available periodically in other locations.

For further questions, please call 740-335-7282.