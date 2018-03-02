No injuries reported from one-vehicle accident

The Washington Police and Fire departments responded to a one-vehicle accident Friday afternoon. According to authorities, a vehicle jumped the curb at the Mobil gas station on Columbus Avenue in Washington Court House. According to an officer on the scene, the vehicle had a single occupant and no injuries were reported.

