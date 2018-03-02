Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

March 1

Tad Jones, 32, 94 Jamison Road Lot 214, no operator’s license.

Charles M. Warner, 43, Frankfort, no operator’s license.

Charlotte Roberts, 44, South Solon, no operator’s license.

Feb. 28

Dakota S. Knisley, 20, 430 E. Paint St., no operator’s license, fictitious plates, expired registration.

Stacy R. Stonerock, 32, Greenfield, improper display, child restraint violation.

Molly E. Copas, 40, 621 Tiara Way, speed.

William L. Dillon, 33, 114 E. Circle Ave., no operator’s license.

Female, 13, Washington C.H., unruly/runaway.

Shayne A. Detweiler, 29, 4015 Main St. Southeast, possession of drugs (first-degree misdemeanor), possession of dangerous drugs (first-degree misdemeanor).

David E. McCoy, 31, 1809 Columbus Ave., Room 123, Columbus Police Department warrant for theft (fifth-degree felony).

Amber D. Morris, 32, Bloomingburg, no operator’s license, expired registration.

Feb. 27

Anthony D. Bolen, 22, 130 Laurel Road, speed 60/35.

Jerrold M. Montgomery, 65, Greenfield, improper backing.

Holden A. Whaley, 29, at large, Fayette County bench warrant.

Male, 16, Washington C.H., juvenile probation violation.

Shelly M. Roshto, 42, 3276 State Route 62 Northeast, failure to assure clear distance ahead.

Rebecca E. Smith, 44, Hillsboro, no headlights.

Shannen K. Royer, 31, 1809 Columbus Ave., Room 121, bench warrant from Wilmington – failure to appear.

Feb. 26

Kenneth A. Hastings, London, improper lane change.

Jordan T. Adams, 32, 1127 Campbell St., failure to assure clear distance ahead, non-compliance suspension, Ross County Sheriff’s Office warrant.

William L. Dillon, 33, 114 E. Circle Ave., failure to reinstate.

Michell R. Bunyard, 35, 2947 State Route 734, possession of drug abuse instruments.

Female, 16, New Holland, failure to assure clear distance ahead.

Sherri K. Mills, 46, 603 Clinton Ave., no operator’s license.