Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

March 1

Criminal Damaging: At 3:56 p.m., Kimberly Schirtzinger reported that unknown person(s) did donuts with a vehicle in the back yard of a residence in the 300 block of East Paint Street, causing significant sod damage.

Feb. 28

Breaking & Entering: At 1:31 a.m., the Washington C.H. Police Department is currently investigating a break-in at Flagway #7 on Dayton Avenue.

Drug Abuse/Possession of Dangerous Drugs: At 9:33 p.m., officers located a vehicle in the 200 block of North North Street that was reportedly involved in an unauthorized use complaint in the county. A male, identified as Shayne A. Detweiler, was seated in the driver’s position and was contacted by officers, during which he was found in possession of dangerous drugs. Detweiler was arrested for the listed offenses.

Misuse of Credit Card: At 9:42 p.m., Frank Henize reported that unknown person(s) used his debit/credit card information to make several unauthorized merchandise purchases.