Commission on Aging Lunch & Activities

The lunch menu for the Fayette County Commission on Aging from March 5-9 is as follows:
MONDAY
Cheeseburger, tater tots, baked beans, animal crackers and fruit
TUESDAY
Breaded chicken breast, scalloped potatoes, mixed vegetables, garlic biscuit, fruit, sugar-free pudding
WEDNESDAY
Spaghetti & meatballs, seasoned cauliflower, warm garlic toast, tossed salad, fruit
THURSDAY
Chicken salad, three bean salad, pineapple chunks, fruit over angel food cake, crackers
FRIDAY
Baked steak & gravy, mashed potatoes & gravy, seasoned green beans, unfrosted cake, fruit
Activities at the Commission on Aging from March 5-9 are as follows:
MONDAY
8:30 a.m. Walk With Us
9 a.m. Aerobics
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball
TUESDAY
10 a.m. Exercise
10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Euchre
WEDNESDAY
8:30 a.m. Walk With Us
9 a.m. Aerobics
10 a.m. Exercise
10 a.m. Caregivers Support Meeting
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball
THURSDAY
10 a.m. Exercise
10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Bingo
FRIDAY
8:30 a.m. Walk With Us
9 a.m. Aerobics
9 a.m. Card making
11:30 a.m. Lunch