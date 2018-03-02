Commission on Aging Lunch & Activities

The lunch menu for the Fayette County Commission on Aging from March 5-9 is as follows:

MONDAY

Cheeseburger, tater tots, baked beans, animal crackers and fruit

TUESDAY

Breaded chicken breast, scalloped potatoes, mixed vegetables, garlic biscuit, fruit, sugar-free pudding

WEDNESDAY

Spaghetti & meatballs, seasoned cauliflower, warm garlic toast, tossed salad, fruit

THURSDAY

Chicken salad, three bean salad, pineapple chunks, fruit over angel food cake, crackers

FRIDAY

Baked steak & gravy, mashed potatoes & gravy, seasoned green beans, unfrosted cake, fruit

Activities at the Commission on Aging from March 5-9 are as follows:

MONDAY

8:30 a.m. Walk With Us

9 a.m. Aerobics

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball

TUESDAY

10 a.m. Exercise

10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Euchre

WEDNESDAY

8:30 a.m. Walk With Us

9 a.m. Aerobics

10 a.m. Exercise

10 a.m. Caregivers Support Meeting

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball

THURSDAY

10 a.m. Exercise

10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Bingo

FRIDAY

8:30 a.m. Walk With Us

9 a.m. Aerobics

9 a.m. Card making

11:30 a.m. Lunch