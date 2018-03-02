Many attend Grace UMC ‘Lenten Luncheon’

Grace United Methodist Church’s traditional “Lenten Luncheons” reached their 2018 halfway point on the first day of March. More than 130 Fayette Countians—members of various local Christian denominations who had made advance reservations as well as the two dozen GUMC members who prepared and served the food—joined together in a noontime meal followed by an inspirational talk. At this third of six consecutive Thursday luncheons, the Reverend Gray Marshall from First Presbyterian Church was the dynamic featured speaker. Pictured with him prior to the start of the meal are (from left) Joy Honaker from First Baptist Church, Janet Sollars from Grace United Methodist Church, and Phyllis Matthews from Fayette Bible Church.

