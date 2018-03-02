LIFE Pregnancy Center receives $10K grant

The LIFE Pregnancy Center in Washington C.H. recently received a $10,000 grant from the Catholic Foundation to assist funding an exterior beautification project to complement the newly-constructed pregnancy medical center.

The monies will help finance an outdoor patio setting, signage, landscaping and the renovation of the perimeter wall in the back of the building.

Barbara Fox, director of the LIFE Pregnancy Center, said, “We appreciate and are very grateful that The Catholic Foundation bestowed such a substantial grant to the center. The grant monies will help to aesthetically improve the exterior of the property to create a welcoming environment to those who receive services at the pregnancy center. Also, we hope to make the multipurpose room and exterior patio a desirable and picturesque rental space in order to generate a sustainable income stream.”

Fox added, “Once completed the indoor and outdoor area will be a trendy spot to hold celebrations, including bridal and baby showers, graduation, retirement, holiday and birthday parties. There is limited amount of venues in our city and we will be able to offer competitive pricing in an attractive space.”

Notification of the foundation’s decision was made on Oct. 27, 2017, after an application process and a site visit by the foundation representatives, Dan Kurth and Bruce Boylan.

The grant application was made through the St. Colman of Cloyne Catholic Church’s social impact services, which support the work of the center. The center has been privileged to be chosen as a recipient of the Catholic Foundation Responsive Grant for the third year. A 2016 grant of $20,000 helped purchase the property and kick start the capital campaign for the new facility. A 2017 grant of $40,500 helped finance the building’s framework.

The Catholic Foundation grants are awarded annually to parishes within the 23-county Diocese of Columbus, which address the needs of the community. The grant committee considers funding projects that meet the criteria of a sustainability plan, collaborative effort and financial support from multiple sources.

The LIFE Pregnancy Center is entering its 18th year as a community–funded outreach which offers free and confidential pregnancy testing and ultrasound exams. In addition, life-affirming educational, emotional, spiritual and material support is rendered to all needing assistance in regard to pregnancy, parenting, abortion, adoption, life skills and sexual integrity.

For further information on the center or to contribute to this project, call 740-333-3030 or mail donations to 238 S. Fayette St.

The Life Pregnancy Center in Washington C.H. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/03/web1_IMG_1132.jpeg The Life Pregnancy Center in Washington C.H.