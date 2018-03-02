Council talks economic strategies

Washington C.H. City Council committees provided updates to the rest of the council members at Thursday’s regular meeting.

The finance and personnel committee met Feb. 20. On their agenda was a review of the January 2018 cash statement and a review of the city’s investments. The members were advised of a grant received by the Washington Fire Department for radio equipment.

There was also discussion regarding the option of utilizing an Online Checkbook program. It was decided to have a meeting with the Ohio Treasurer to review the program details. Also, the committee recommended that the city proceed with promotional exams in the Washington Police Department.

The other committee, economic strategies and cooperation, also met on Feb. 20. This committee heard a review of the current status of industrial projects. They also heard reports regarding downtown buildings and businesses. The committee was advised of downtown property improvements that were being completed as part of the façade grant.

Also discussed was interest in the second floor living grant by a downtown business owner and the current status of commercial projects downtown. The committee was made aware that the Main Street Committee was transitioning to encourage participation from downtown business merchants. The committee members also previewed the layout of the new economic development website.

In Washington City Manager Joe Denen’s report to council, Denen complimented the Washington City Schools’ girls basketball team on their excellent season. Denen also shared that the Fayette County Railroad Preservation Society was looking for some missing parts of the locomotive on display at Eyman Park. The preservation group believes someone may have seen something that needed fixed and took it home to repair. As often happens, things get put aside and it just hasn’t made its way back to the locomotive, according to Denen. If you have, or your dad or uncle or neighbor may have one of these lost pieces, said Denen, please contact the city manager, Martin Rennison, the Washington Fire Department or Paul Febo.

Also on the city manager’s agenda were congratulations to the Waste Water Treatment Plant for their work through all the recent wet weather. Also, the Waste Water Treatment Plant is at 60 percent completion of the improvements dictated by the Environmental Protection Agency.

Several resolutions were passed at Thursday’s meeting. They included awarding a three-year contract to Miller Land Application for sludge removal; awarding a three-year contract to Jayson Beekman for the rent of the farmland owned by the city located at State Route 753 and Robinson Road; approval of the Solid Waste Management plan; and, to enter into an agreement for professional services with JRG Consulting regarding industrial park issues.

Washington Court House City Council meets the second and fourth Wednesday of each month in the administration building, 105 N. Main St. All meetings are open to the public.

