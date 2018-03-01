Body found on Davidson Road in Highland Co.

Authorities suspect that a man found dead on Wednesday in the New Market area was killed by a single gunshot to the chest prior to being dumped in a field, according to officials.

The man, who investigators had not positively identified Thursday evening, appeared to be in his mid-20s or 30s, Highland County Sheriff Donnie Barrera told The Times-Gazette.

Barrera said it appeared as though he was placed in the field after he was shot.

“We’re pretty confident it didn’t happen in the place where he was found,” Barrera said.

The sheriff’s office received a call from a local farmer a little before 1 p.m. Wednesday reporting he had found a dead body in the entrance to one of his fields on Davidson Road near New Market.

Highland County Coroner Dr. Jeff Beery said he was called to the scene to examine the body, which he said was located in a thicket on the edge of the field.

The body was taken to the Montgomery County Morgue, the sheriff said.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation is assisting in an ongoing investigation.

No further information on the case was immediately available.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the Highland County Sheriff’s Office at 937-393-1421.

To leave an anonymous tip, text HCSHERIFF and your tip to TIP411 (847411), or visit www.highlandcoso.com.

Anonymous tips can also be sent using the free tip411 app available in the Google Play Store or iTunes App Store.

