Patrol continues focus on impaired driving

As part of an ongoing effort by the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the number of OVI (operating a vehicle intoxicated) related crashes in 2017 decreased slightly from 2016, according to a news release from the OSHP Wilmington Post.

OVI-related crashes accounted for 34 percent of all fatal crashes in Ohio in 2017, down from 37 percent in 2016. Also in ‘17, there were 14,389 OVI-related crashes on Ohio roadways, killing 397 people and injuring 8,803 others. During that same period, troopers removed over 27,000 impaired drivers from Ohio roadways.

Of drivers considered at-fault in OVI-related crashes, 52 percent were between the ages of 21-39 and 71 percent were male. Male drivers were also the recipients of 73 percent of OVI citations written.

“We need motorists to commit to keeping our roads safe by planning ahead, designating a sober driver and insisting that everyone in the vehicle is buckled up,” said Lt. Stan Jordan. “You can help by asking friends and family to do the same.”

Last year, state troopers from the Wilmington Post arrested 360 impaired drivers in this area.

Fayette County only had 44 OVI-related crashes in 2017, the smallest number of any counties that are contiguous to Fayette. Madison had 65, Pickaway had 75, Ross had 149, Highland had 50, Clinton had 57, and Greene had 187.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), 10,497 people were killed nationwide in alcohol-related crashes in 2016, about one death every 50 minutes. In 67 percent of alcohol-impaired driving fatalities, at least one driver involved had a blood alcohol content (BAC) at or above 0.15 g/dL, although every state makes it illegal to drive with a BAC at or above .08 g/dL.

In 2017, OSHP troopers issued 27,343 citations for OVIs, more than 8 percent higher than 2016. Troopers have written an average of 25,213 OVI citations per year over the last five years (2013-17).

Fifty-nine percent of OSHP OVI citations were issued between midnight and 4 a.m. More than half (54 percent) of all OVI arrests were made between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Sunday.