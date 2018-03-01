WMS names February Students of the Month

Donatos recently provided pizza to these students at Washington Middle School as they celebrated “Pizza with the Principals.” This is in appreciation for their selection as “Students of the Month” for February. They were chosen by their teachers because of the outstanding example they set for their peers in such areas as academic effort, good work ethic, kindness to others, and service to their school. Pictured (L to R): Garrett Wahl, Grant Haley, Mac Miller, Laurel Marting, Kassidy Hoppes, Haley Brenner, Mary Gerber, Emma McMurray and Kizzy Hutchison.

