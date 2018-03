The Fayette County 4-H Tractor Club met for their meeting on Monday, Feb. 26 and the meeting was called to order with reports given by Weston Pettit on snowmobile safety, and Gus Wilt spoke on droughts in the U.S.

Following reports, a demonstration was given by Cole Kirkpatrick on farm and tractor safety. The club voted to buy all the members t-shirts and members were reminded to get registered online for projects before March 1.

The next meeting is set for Monday, March 5 at 7:30 p.m.