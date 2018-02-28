Packrat Crafters hold first meeting

The first meeting of the Packrat Crafters 4-H Club was called to order at 7 p.m. on Jan. 25 at the OSU Extension office.

Following the pledges, which were led by Madison Gilmore and Morgan Reeves, advisor Debbie Baughn recognized last year’s officers and each received a plaque.

Next, members answered roll call by naming their favorite color, and Lizzy Turner was welcomed as the club’s newest member. A treasurer’s report then followed.

During the business meeting, the club voted on the club constitution, by-laws, discussed enrollment, fees and projects. Community service projects were also discussed and members will vote at the next meeting.

The nominations for new officers were held and after members voted the following officers were installed: Safety officer – Lauren Joseph, Health officer – Morgan Reeves, News Reporter – Emma Miller, Treasurer – Emily Turner, Secretary – Madison Gilmore, Vice-President – Macy Miller, and President – Mariah Carter.

Door prizes were won by Morgan Reeves and Macy Miller. Refreshments were served and the meeting was adjourned by Abby Joseph and Maddie Frye.

The Packrat Crafters 4-H Club held its first meeting of the year. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/02/web1_4-H.jpg The Packrat Crafters 4-H Club held its first meeting of the year.