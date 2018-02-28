VFW Post 3762 donates flags to the community

The VFW Post 3762 presented a flag to the Fayette Progressive School staff and kids.

The VFW Post 3762 donated a flag to Fayette Progressive Industries. Pictured (L to R): Bob Malone, Betty Reisinger, Sheldon Litton, Sherry Burns and Marilyn Weidman.

The VFW Post 3762 donated a flag to the Fayette County Fair. Pictured (L to R): Sheldon Litton, Don Melvin, Bob Malone and Tom Smith.