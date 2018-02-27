Peterson, Scherer announce capital budget, highlight local projects

COLUMBUS—State Senator Bob Peterson (R-Washington Court House) and State Representative Gary Scherer announced Monday the introduction of the state’s capital budget — what they described as a $2.6 billion investment in Ohio’s infrastructure and local community projects.

“The capital budget represents state investment in our local communities. Through bond dollars and not taxpayer expense, we are able to financially support a wide variety of local projects that support and uplift our neighborhoods,” said Peterson. “These improvements are created and coordinated by local leaders and I am proud to be able to help boost them.”

Historically, the General Assembly enacts a capital budget every even-numbered year, and the bill funds needed improvements to public services and facilities across the state, including (but not limited to) schools, roads and bridges, waterways and parks. The identical bills introduced Monday in each chamber also make significant increases to the capital investment in mental health and addiction services facilities, according to Peterson and Scherer

“I am glad to know that projects like these will be receiving state funding,” said Scherer. “Working with Senator Peterson and other community leaders to promote projects that will add to the quality of life in our community has been very enjoyable.”

The proposed bill allocates in state funds for projects in Fayette County, including the purchase and restoration of an historic building for the Historical Society, the construction of a new adult detention facility, and the addition of a playground to the Jeffersonville Community Park.

STATEWIDE HIGHLIGHTS OF THE CAPITAL BILL:

– According to Peterson, $600 million will be invested in local school construction, including repairs, renovations and maintenance for primary and secondary facilities.

– Over $483 million will be invested in projects supporting Ohio’s 37 public colleges and universities.

– According to Peterson, $514 million will go to local infrastructure projects through the Public Works Commission, including local roads, bridges, water-supply systems, storm sewers and wastewater systems.

This includes $100 million to support the Clean Ohio program, which funds the preservation of green space, farmland, open spaces and expanded recreational opportunities.

– Over $234 million for the maintenance and preservation of Ohio’s dams, parks, trails, waterways and wildlife.

– Nearly $222 million will be invested in critical health and human services funding for youth services, developmental disabilities, mental health, addiction treatment and women’s health initiatives, over double the amount spent in the last capital budget.

This includes $20 million for new opioid community resiliency projects.

Nearly $150 million will be used for economic development and cultural projects of local and regional importance to boost growth and increase opportunities throughout the state, in addition to supporting the healthcare projects above, according to Peterson.

A full list of local projects by county and agency was expected to be available online at www.lsc.ohio.gov by the time the Senate and House Finance committees met on Tuesday.

The companion bills were introduced Monday in the Ohio Senate as Senate Bill 266 and in the Ohio House as House Bill 529 and are available for review at www.legislature.ohio.gov.

For more information on the capital budget bill process, visit http://www.obm.ohio.gov/budget/capital/.

Senator Bob Peterson represents the 17th District in the Ohio Senate, which encompasses all or part of Clinton, Fayette, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pickaway, Pike, Ross, and Vinton counties. He currently serves as president pro tempore of the Ohio Senate. Learn more at www.OhioSenate.gov/Peterson.

