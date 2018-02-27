FCSO Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals were arrested or cited by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Feb. 12

Mollie Leisure, 26, Washington C.H., failure to yield.

Male, 14, Jeffersonville, domestic violence.

Feb. 11

Joshua Ballard, 33, Washington C.H., domestic violence.

Christopher Matson, 29, Washington C.H., driving under suspension.

Feb. 10

Wesley Shoemaker, 23, Xenia, disobeying traffic control device.

Lance Harris, 35, Washington C.H., probation violation.

Feb. 9

Johnna Bick, 35, Washington C.H., failure to yield.

Female, 13, Jeffersonville, domestic menacing.

Caitlin Carle, 25, New Holland, no operator’s license.

Mariah Aukeman, 25, Williamsport, expired license, failure to control.

Kyle Lay, 19, Camden, marked lanes violation.

Feb. 8

Kristin Kovach, 33, Jeffersonville, misuse of 911.

Patrick Wilson, 24, Washington C.H., failed to comply with no contact order, violation of a protection order.

James Echard Sr., 49, Chillicothe, probation violation, domestic violence, tampering with records, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension, expired registration, fictitious registration.

Suzanne Arthur, 50, Jamestown, speed.

Jeremy Byrum, 26, Mt. Sterling, possession of cocaine.

Diana Parrett, 44, Washington C.H., stop sign violation.

Feb. 7

Matthew Pollock, 29, Jeffersonville, domestic violence.

Angela Hays, 48, Washington C.H., failure to yield.

Gurprett Singh, 31, Indianapolis, Ind., failure to control, Cmv suspension.

Feb. 6

Toby Thompson, 25, Mt. Sterling, failure to appear (two counts).

Nathan Pendergraft, 26, Washington C.H., speed.

Daquan Neal, 22, Mt. Sterling, failure to yield.

Feb. 5

Lauren Palmer, 29, Jeffersonville, non-compliance suspension.