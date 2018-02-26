Fayette Regional Humane Society to observe World Spay Day

The Fayette Regional Humane Society (FRHS) will observe World Spay Day on Wednesday, Feb. 28, along with other humane organizations nationwide.

World Spay Day is an annual campaign that promotes spaying and neutering as a proven, effective means of preventing pet overpopulation and saving animals’ lives. Throughout the month of February, hundreds of World Spay Day events will take place in the United States and dozens of countries around the world.

FRHS joins the national organizers of this event in promoting the importance of spaying and neutering to save the lives of millions of pets each year. Residents in the area are fortunate to have a low-cost spay/neuter program available year-round that help reduce pet overpopulation. FRHS will offer a $10 discount off all spays or neuters on Wednesday, Feb. 28 in recognition of the national day of awareness.

“Pet animal overpopulation is disastrous for the animals who depend on us to care for them. Euthanasia solely because there is no home available is not a moral option,” said FRHS Executive Director Dr. Lee Schrader. “At the Fayette Regional Humane Society, we are dedicated to reducing pet animal overpopulation and to finding homes for every adoptable animal.”

According to the Humane Society of the United States, animals are homeless in every state and every community. In the U.S., there are an estimated 6-8 million homeless animals entering animal shelters every year. Barely half of these animals are adopted. Tragically, the rest are euthanized. Many of these are healthy, sweet pets who would have made great companions.

The number of homeless animals varies by state—in some states there are as many as 300,000 homeless animals euthanized in animal shelters every year. Some are the offspring of homeless “street” animals—but many are the puppies and kittens of cherished family pets and even purebreds. This is why spay and neuter is so important – right now there are not enough homes and too many animals, and sterilization is the only method that will ensure that another litter does not join the ranks of the homeless.

“We need to reduce those national euthanasia statistics. One healthy, adoptable animal euthanized in a shelter is one too many. It is important that pet owners contribute to saving the lives of animals by having their dog or cat spayed or neutered. Pet owners who need assistance having their pets spayed or neutered are encouraged to contact the Humane Society’s Adoption Center to inquire how we may help,” said Brad Adams, outreach director and humane agent.

If you need low cost assistance through their spay/neuter program, please contact the Fayette Regional Humane Society by calling 740-335-8126 to learn more and for an appointment.

The Fayette Regional Humane Society is a non-profit (501(c)(3), volunteer organization. They receive less than 2 percent of their support from governmental organizations and therefore must rely on donations, grants and fundraising to carry out their mission. The Humane Society is the only organization in Fayette County able to respond to calls about abused, neglected and injured domestic animals, 24 hours per day, seven days per week.

To learn more about the Fayette Regional Humane Society, please visit their website at www.fayettehumanesociety.com

Lily’s owner brought her to the Fayette Regional Humane Society at a recent clinic to be spayed. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/02/web1_Lily-Promo-Spay.jpg Lily’s owner brought her to the Fayette Regional Humane Society at a recent clinic to be spayed.