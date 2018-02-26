Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Feb. 25

Cody A. Brown, 22, 250 Jonesboro Road, failure to control, OVI, OVI high test.

Rebecca A. Queen, 52, 317 Peddicord Ave., failure to signal, no operator’s license.

Robert C. Aiken, 32, Columbus, fictitious registration, no operator’s license.

Cindy N. Queen, 38, Columbus, bench warrant for failure to appear.

Male, 16, Mt. Sterling, reckless operation.

Feb. 24

Aaron J. Wilson, 31, 424 Bereman St., disorderly by intoxication.

Male, 17, Staunton, speed 66/35, following too closely.

Tiffany N. Follrod, 32, 451 Broadway St., speed 42/25.

Dusten L. Lynes, 21, 715 Briar Ave., reckless operation on private property, non-compliance suspension.

Shyanne E. Leeth, 22, Peebles, obstructing, Pike County Sheriff’s Office warrant.

Joshua M. Sanderson, 22, at large, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office domestic violence warrant, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office domestic violence by threats warrant.

Feb. 23

Female, 17, Washington C.H., speed.

Roger L. Ferguson, 27, Bloomingburg, theft, obstruction of official business.

Shayne A. Detweiler, 29, at large, possession of drugs, drug abuse.

Bobby L. Bennett, 33, at large, no operator’s license (first-degree misdemeanor), safety belt violation, marked lanes violation, turn signal violation, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dustin J. Schwalbauch, 28, Williamsport, bench warrant for failure to comply, bench warrant for failure to comply, bench warrant for failure to comply, bench warrant for failure to comply.

Katie M. Creed, 32, 619 Gibbs Ave., possession of drug paraphernalia (fourth-degree misdemeanor), possession of drug paraphernalia (minor misdemeanor), possession of marijuana, possession of drug abuse instruments (first-degree misdemeanor).

Michael A. Newsome, 47, 511 E. Temple St., Apt. 6, criminal trespass.

Jerome A. Kisling, 37, at large, Madison County bench warrant for failure to comply.

Stephanie J. Hurles, 43, 423 Second St., no operator’s license, child restraint.

Darrian N. Ragland, 20, 430 E. Market St., endangering children, domestic violence (first-degree misdemeanor), underage consumption.

Trevor J.L. Campbell, 20, 423 Second St., endangering children, domestic violence (first-degree misdemeanor), possession of marijuana (minor misdemeanor), possession of drug paraphernalia.

Feb. 22

Brandon S. Warner, 33, at large, bench warrant for failure to appear.

Shannon M. Noel, 40, inducing panic.

Larry A. Phillips, 71, 831 E. Paint St., stop sign violation.

Heather Winters, 30, 4015 Main St., Fayette County bench warrant.

Travall A. Robinson, 23, Bloomingburg, expired registration.

Feb. 21

Joshua T. Wilson, 31, at large, bench warrant – failure to appear.

Ruby L. Treadway, 46, Chillicothe, unauthorized use (first-degree misdemeanor), OVI, OVI per se, failure to control (weaving), no operator’s license.

Simon M. Frey, 24, 646 Harrison St., fictitious plates, expired registration, bench warrant – failure to comply, no operator’s license.

Feb. 20

Brady T. Bach, 20, 938 Old Chillicothe Road, speed 50/35.

Betty L. Silver, 87, 610 Waverly Ave., failure to control.

Kellie Jo Herron, 40, 1019 S. Hinde St., FCSO warrant for robbery, no operator’s license.

Kevin H. Axline, 28, Jeffersonville, failure to comply bench warrant.

Scott R. Freeman, 44, 1541 Delaware St., no operator’s license, expired registration.

Tyler D. Althouse, 26, 1151 Commons Drive, no operator’s license, expired registration.

Jason W. Horton, 42, 343 Staunton Jasper Road, disorderly by intoxication.

Feb. 19

Daniel Speakman, 23, 725 Brown St., no operator’s license, toys on street.

Ashley D. Watson, 30, Sabina, bench warrant – failure to appear.

Keith Kinzer, 53, 751 Gregg St., possession of marijuana (minor misdemeanor).

Steven M. Smith, 33, 1809 Columbus Ave. Apt. 209, no operator’s license.

Shannon L. Garringer, 30, 2155 S. Flakes Ford Road, warrant – assault.

Devang A. Dankhara, 29, Morrisville, NC, expired registration.

Joshuah A. Vanhoose, 27, 1152 Commons Drive, stop sign violation, no operator’s license, unsafe vehicle, possession of drug abuse instruments, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to assure clear distance ahead.

Dakota R. Holand, 22, 812 Delaware St., Apt. 32, failure to yield at stop sign.

Feb. 18

Matthew C. Scarberry, 34, 801 John St., bench warrant – failure to appear.

Melissa K. Kirkland, 32, 1317 Forest St., Apt. B, theft (first-degree misdemeanor).

Ernest R. Vorhees, 34, 411 Eastern Ave., no operator’s license, expired registration.

Matthew L. Pollock, 28, Jeffersonville, fictitious registration, no operator’s license.

Feb. 17

Rick S. Dillon, 26, 820 Highland Ave. 4E, domestic violence (first-degree misdemeanor).

Jonathan C. Chapman, 30, 5594 Inskeep Road Northwest, theft.

Joshuah A. Vanhoose, 27, 1152 Commons Drive, theft, theft.

Daniel J. Deck, 22, 111 Hess Road, prowling (minor misdemeanor), obstructing (second-degree misdemeanor), bench warrant for failure to appear, Pickaway County bench warrant for failure to appear, escape, possession of drug paraphernalia (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

Nathan W. Brown, 24, 924 Yeoman St., speed 40/25.

Feb. 16

James Saxour, 34, at large, persistent disorderly, obstructing, obstructing.

Chuck Tackett II, 20, 425 Rose Ave., bench warrant for failure to comply, bench warrant for failure to comply, bench warrant for failure to comply.

Chad D. Blakeley, 43, 528 Gibbs Ave., speed.

Justin W. Bowden, 18, 434 Warren Ave., failure to control.

Dennis K. Leisure, 49, South Salem, speed 40/25.

Roberta S. Faust, 64, 539 Frank St., speed 40/25.

Johnna D. Wade, 34, 420 Forest St., failure to assure clear distance ahead.

Miranda N. Wurzbach, 30, Bainbridge, expired registration.

Lindsay N. Hagler, 22, 723 Harrison St., expired registration.

Adam C. Morris, 32, 625 Henkle St., no operator’s license.

Feb. 15

Andrea B. Gayheart, 34, Mt. Sterling, failure to yield.

Ashley N. Baker, 29, 1019 Country Club Court, failure to assure clear distance ahead.

Brittany M. Lewis, 26, 728 Columbus Ave., no operator’s license.

Joshua T. Wilson, 31, 210 W. Market St., stop sign violation, lights on bicycle violation, obstructing, possession of drug paraphernalia (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

Feb. 14

Jacob D. Richter, 35, last known address 310 Bereman St., bench warrant for failure to appear, bench warrant for failure to appear.

Cody L. Jago, 29, 744 Pin Oak Place, domestic violence.

Penny S. Myers, 42, 757 Peddicord Ave., failure to appear bench warrant, failure to appear bench warrant.

Michael Knott, 36, 6 York Court, domestic violence (fourth-degree felony).

Ronnie L. Brill, Jr., 43, 733 S. Main St., bench warrant for failure to appear from Greenfield Police Department.

Stacy N. Brill, 32, 614 Eastern Ave., no operator’s license.

Corey A. Jarrell, 19, New Holland, no operator’s license.

Jacqueline W. Short, 54, Hillsboro, no operator’s license.

Anthony L. Nelson, 39, 810 Maple St., no operator’s license, bench warrant for non-support in Fayette County.

Feb. 13

Kevin D. Terry, 36, 741 Gregg St., disorderly by intoxication (fourth-degree misdemeanor), resisting arrest, menacing.

Allen V. Fyffe, 25, Hillsboro, bench warrant for failure to comply, bench warrant for failure to comply.

Jessica N. Lane, 31, 416 E. Paint St., bench warrant for failure to appear from Chillicothe.

Jamaal C. Robinson, 35, 919 Pam Drive, court suspension – OVI.

Cody R. Jordan, 23, New Holland, expired registration.

Feb. 12

Tiffany C. Carter, 19, 3426 Virginia Court, stop sign violation.

Dean C. Calderon, 66, 7012 Marchant Luttrell Road, possession of marijuana, expired registration.

April L. Hawkins, 30, 1103 Willard St., theft (first-degree misdemeanor).

Pamela R. Wilson, 34, 733 Pin Oak Place, no operator’s license.

Harry T. Armstrong III, 27, at large, bench warrant for failure to appear, bench warrant for failure to appear, bench warrant for failure to comply, bench warrant for failure to comply.