Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

Feb. 25

Burglary/Theft: At 2:20 p.m., Randal Haynes reported that someone forced entry into 648 Yeoman St. and removed several items from the home and the vehicle parked in the garage.

Feb. 24

Disorderly Conduct: At 5:12 a.m., officers responded to the 1200 block of Gregg Street in reference to an intoxicated male who was inside the apartment complex riding the elevator up and down between floors. The male was identified as Aaron J. Wilson, who was obviously intoxicated and was unable to care for himself. Wilson was arrested for the listed offense.

Theft: At 1:33 p.m., Luella Puckett reported that an unknown male and female posing as employees of an energy company came to her residence and once inside, they removed property as they departed.

Criminal Damaging: At 10:20 p.m., Frederick Virts reported that unknown person(s) shattered the driver side window on his vehicle while it was parked in the driveway of his residence on East Paint Street.

Feb. 23

Breaking & Entering: At 7:58 a.m., Jerome Wiseman reported that The Gathering Place on Courthouse Parkway had been entered and property was removed.

Theft: At 12:28 p.m., an employee of Family Dollar reported that a male selected merchandise and departed without paying for the items. The male, identified as Rodger L. Ferguson, was located in another store and stolen items were recovered. Ferguson was arrested for the theft offense and was additionally charged with obstructing official business.

Possession of Drug Abuse Instruments/Drug Paraphernalia/Drug Abuse: At 2:32 p.m. during a traffic stop, a passenger in the vehicle was found in possession of drug paraphernalia, drug abuse instruments and illegal drugs. the passenger, identified as Katie M. Creed, was arrested for the listed offenses.

Possession of Drug Abuse Instruments: At 3:35 p.m., officers were checking a reported overdose at a residence in the 800 block of Linden Avenue. The male was found unconscious on the floor and drug abuse instruments were located on him. EMS rendered aid and transported the male to the ER for further treatment. The male, identified as Shayne A. Detweiler, was later charged with the listed offense.

Criminal Trespass: At 4:57 p.m., an employee of Walmart reported that a male was inside the store who had previously been banned from the property for trespassing. The male, identified as Michael A. Newsome, was located and charged with the listed offense.

Domestic Violence/Child Endangering: At 11:23 p.m., officers responded to a domestic dispute at a residence in the 600 block of Columbus Avenue. Upon arrival, all parties were contacted and it was learned that a male and female had been involved in an argument that resulted in both being assaulted by the other, which presented a risk of physical harm to a small child who was also present. The male and female, identified as Trevor J. Campbell and Darrian N. Ragland, were both arrested for the listed offenses. Campbell was additionally charged with drug abuse and possession of drug paraphernalia for items located on his person during his arrest.

Feb. 21

Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle: At 5:33 p.m., Damon Crawford reported that a known female took his 2004 Toyota Camry from his residence without his permission. The vehicle was located by officers and stopped on East Street near South North Street. The driver, identified as Ruby L. Treadway, was arrested for the listed offense along with an outstanding bench warrant and numerous traffic violations.

Feb. 20

Theft: At 3:26 p.m., Vicky Wilder reported that unknown person(s) entered her unlocked vehicle and removed property.

Theft: At 7:16 p.m., Jean Ann Lemke reported that unknown person(s) removed a package from her front porch that was delivered earlier in the day by UPS.

Theft: At 10:45 p.m., Diana Michael reported that unknown person(s) took her purse from where she had set it down while unloading bags from her vehicle into her residence.

Disorderly Conduct: At 11:40 p.m., officers responded to a reported intoxicated male in the roadway in the area of Broadway Street near Grove Avenue. The male was located and appeared to be intoxicated to the level that he posed a risk of physical harm to himself or others. The male, identified as Jason W. Horton, was arrested for the offense.

Feb. 18

Larceny: At 2:45 p.m., an employee of Walmart reported that Melissa Kirkland attempted to leave the store with merchandise she had not purchased. Charges were filed.

Feb. 17

Domestic Violence: At 1:32 a.m., a woman reported that during an argument, she was physically assaulted by a family or household member. Rick S. Dillon was arrested for the offense.

Feb. 16

Disorderly Conduct/Obstructing Official Business: At 10:41 a.m., officers were called to the 1200 block of Columbus Avenue in reference to a report of a male and female arguing. Officers made contact with the pair and advised both to go their separate ways, and were warned to discontinue their disorderly behavior. A short time later, officers made contact with the male, who continued his behavior from before and was arrested. The male supplied officers with false personal information and his true identity was learned at the jail. James A. Saxour was charged with the listed offenses.

Theft: At 1 p.m., Taylan Lowe reported that while his vehicle was parked on Conley Court, unknown person(s) entered the 1999 Toyota and removed property.

Feb. 15

Theft: At 12:09 p.m., Carl Persinger reported that while at a residence on Earl Avenue, unknown person(s) removed two credit cards and state ID from his pants pocket.

Feb. 14

Domestic Violence: At 10:42 a.m., a woman reported that during an argument with a household or family member, she was physically assaulted. Cody L. Jago was arrested for the offense.

Domestic Violence: At 5:49 p.m., a woman reported that during an argument with a household or family member, she was physically assaulted. Michael A. Knott was arrested for the offense.

Feb. 13

Theft: At 4:32 p.m., Leanne Roper reported that unknown person(s) removed property from her residence without her permission.