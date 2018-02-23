Community wears orange for Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month

The speaker at the #LoveIsRespect #Orange4Love Dance, Linda Lee, had an interactive discussion with the kids about teen dating violence. Lee said the following after the the dance:

“On February 16, 2018, I had the privilege of taking part in the informational segment surrounding Teen Dating Violence Prevention Week. During this segment, held at The Warehouse, I was able to offer small bits of my personal story. This story included me witnessing unhealthy patterns of relationship violence among family members and swearing I would never be ‘one of them.’ However, without any guidelines of what a healthy relationship looked like, I became involved with an abusive man at an early age. During this relationship the unhealthy patterns I had sworn to steer clear of had become my relationship reality. The jealousy, name calling and physical abuse were running rampant in my everyday life. I lost several of my teen years and most of my 20s to these types of behaviors. In the end, I nearly lost my life, as well.

“Following my speech I had the opportunity to partake in a question and answer session with several of the youth. They had legitimate questions that included: Do I have to have sex with my partner? Is name calling ‘really’ abuse? What if he tells me I can’t see my friends? How do you break up with someone? How does someone love me when I don’t know how to love myself? In addition to the questions there were statements that included: She threatens to break my legs if I don’t have sex with her. I will kick him out of my house if he withholds sex. She’s not allowed to talk to her friends if I’m not with her. My life isn’t worth anymore than a bag of skittles. I don’t even know what self worth is.

“These kids were so full of questions and actively listened to each answer provided. It was an honor to take part in this event. I look forward to next year.”