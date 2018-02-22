Sheriff Stanforth visits White House

Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth, along with eight other sheriffs, were invited to the White House recently to discuss law enforcement issues impacting local communities. The discussions included topics such as the opioid epidemic, human trafficking, asset forfeiture, mental health and other relevant topics. Stanforth and other members of the National Sheriff’s Association joined President Donald Trump in the Oval Office. Stanforth is pictured standing directly to the left of President Trump (seated).

Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth, along with eight other sheriffs, were invited to the White House recently to discuss law enforcement issues impacting local communities. The discussions included topics such as the opioid epidemic, human trafficking, asset forfeiture, mental health and other relevant topics. Stanforth and other members of the National Sheriff’s Association joined President Donald Trump in the Oval Office. Stanforth is pictured standing directly to the left of President Trump (seated). http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/02/web1_SheriffTrump.jpg Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth, along with eight other sheriffs, were invited to the White House recently to discuss law enforcement issues impacting local communities. The discussions included topics such as the opioid epidemic, human trafficking, asset forfeiture, mental health and other relevant topics. Stanforth and other members of the National Sheriff’s Association joined President Donald Trump in the Oval Office. Stanforth is pictured standing directly to the left of President Trump (seated).