Democratic candidate for Ohio Treasurer urges study on private prisons

Cincinnati attorney Rob Richardson is in the running for Ohio Treasurer and is asking the current Ohio Treasurer to study the fiscal and economic impact of Ohio’s prison system.

Richardson, a Democrat, wrote a letter to current Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel this week because he said he is concerned about the for-profit, private prisons in Ohio and called the issue “one of the most devastating trends over the last decade in Ohio.”

“With the rise of for-profit, private prisons, Ohio now has one of the highest levels of mass incarceration in the country, tearing families apart and costing taxpayers $1 billion every year,” wrote Richardson. “Taxpayers have a right to know how much of their tax dollars are being used to line the pockets of private prisons. This money could be used to more adequately invest in education equality, affordable healthcare, and better paying jobs. By re-focusing our state’s resources into lifting people up, rather than locking them up, we can keep more families together and grow our state’s economy.”

Richardson is a former chairman of the University of Cincinnati Board of Trustees. He graduated from the university with an electrical engineering degree and a JD.

A press release from Richardson’s campaign states Richardson established the UC Scholars Academy for students in Cincinnati Public Schools, where he raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for student scholarships. Richardson also founded the 1819 Innovation Hub, where university students have the chance to interact with the private sector, helping to design, test, and improve products and processes for private companies.

There are three other Ohio Treasurer candidates running in the 2018 election: Sandra O’Brien (R), Robert Sprague (R), and Neil Patel (D).

According to campaign information, O’Brien is a former Ashtabula County Auditor and former teacher.

Sprague is a state representative, business consultant, and former treasurer for the City of Findlay.

Patel is an insurance salesman who has spent the past 14 years working for New York Life.

By Ashley Bunton abunton@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Ashley at (740) 313-0355 or connect on Twitter by searching Twitter.com for @ashbunton

Reach Ashley at (740) 313-0355 or connect on Twitter by searching Twitter.com for @ashbunton