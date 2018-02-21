No arrests yet in Leesburg shooting

There have been no arrests in a shooting that occurred in Leesburg Monday evening, according to the village police chief, and three suspects apparently remained on the loose Wednesday as an investigation continued to unfold.

As previously reported, officials said three suspects, two of whom were armed, entered an Eastern Avenue home Monday evening, and one of them reportedly shot a 31-year-old man before leaving the scene.

Leesburg Police Chief Shane Nolley said on Wednesday that no arrests have been made in the case.

Nolly declined to release any names or further information on the matter.

According to Nolly, the Bureau of Criminal Investigation is assisting the Leesburg PD in the probe.

The victim, who officials said sustained a gunshot wound, was taken via medical helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital, where he underwent surgery.

He was in stable condition when authorities responded to the scene, officials said.

Highland County Sheriff Donnie Barrera told The Times-Gazette Tuesday that a female occupant in the home told dispatchers during a 911 call that three people, one armed with a gun and another with a knife, forced their way into the home, and one of them allegedly shot the victim.

“What I was told was they knocked on the door, then once the female opened the door, they kind of burst their way in,” Barrera said.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the Leesburg Police Department at 937-780-6735, or the Highland County Sheriff’s Office at 937-393-1421.

To leave an anonymous tip, text HCSHERIFF and your tip or message to TIP411 (847411), or visit www.highlandcoso.com.

Anonymous tips can also be sent using the free tip411 app available in the Google Play Store or iTunes App Store.

Reach David Wright at 937-402-2570, or on Twitter @DavidWrighter.