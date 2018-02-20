Three suspects at large after man shot in Leesburg

Three suspects, two of whom were possibly armed, remained at large Tuesday after one of them allegedly shot a man in a Leesburg home Monday evening, according to officials.

Highland County Sheriff Donnie Barrera said three individuals, two of whom were armed at the time of the incident, fled the scene on Eastern Avenue in the village Monday and had not yet been apprehended Tuesday evening.

Lt. John Michael of Highland County North Joint Fire & Ambulance District told The Times-Gazette Monday evening that a man with a bullet wound was evacuated from the scene in stable condition via medical helicopter after the incident, which occurred around 8 p.m. Monday.

Calls to Leesburg Police Chief Shane Nolly, whose department is investigating the case, were not returned Tuesday. Other officers with the department declined to comment on the case.

But Barrera said he had spoken with Nolly, and the sheriff said a woman who was in the home at the time of the incident called 911 after the shooting, reporting that three suspects, one armed with a gun and another with a knife, entered the home, and after an apparent confrontation, one of the suspects shot one of the occupants, identified by Michael as a 31-year-old man.

“What I was told was they knocked on the door, then once the female opened the door, they kind of burst their way in,” Barrera said.

The name of the victim was not released Tuesday. He was transported by helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital, where Barrera said he underwent surgery.

There was no word on the man’s condition on Tuesday.

No further information was immediately available.

Reach David Wright at 937-402-2570, or on Twitter @DavidWrighter.