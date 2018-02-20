Columbus Ave. closed near Ogle St. Tuesday

Miller Pipeline crews had a portion of Columbus Avenue closed near Ogle Street in Washington Court House Tuesday working on the sidewalk. Traffic was forced to one lane throughout the area and flaggers were in place to help control the flow of traffic.

