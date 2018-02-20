Warm temperatures are welcome

With warm temperatures and sunshine Tuesday, Hunter and Halie Bryant, great-grandkids of Clarence Christman, spent the afternoon with their aunt “Mi Mi” (Christman’s granddaughter) learning about their great-grandfather and playing at the park dedicated to him.
