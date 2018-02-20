Residents enjoy nice weather Tuesday

Thanks to warm air and sunshine, community members of all ages enjoyed the parks in Washington Court House Tuesday. Pictured are Molly, Buddy and Harper, all owned by Cathy Grasty, enjoying the dog park at Christman Park during the nice weather. Grasty said the dog park is a godsend and they have visited often since it opened.

Gabriell Jones had a great time at Eyman Park on the slides and swings during the nice weather Tuesday afternoon.